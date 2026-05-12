It's been a while since we've seen Fox McCloud in action on Nintendo's platforms, but he's finally returning next month in Star Fox - a modernised take on his 1997 Nintendo 64 title, releasing exclusively for the Switch 2.

Nintendo's recent Star Fox Direct included a light introduction to Fox and his crew, but as it's been so long since his last major release, Nintendo has decided to go into a bit more detail on its official Japanese website. So, here's the quick rundown about each character.

Some details have also been shared about some of the characters Fox and his team will face on their dangerous mission to save the Lylat system.

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Team Star Fox

"A hired guerrilla unit operating throughout the Lylat region. While possessing high potential, their experience as a unit is still limited. They have been tasked by General Pepper with recapturing the Lylat region."

Fox McCloud

"The leader of the new Star Fox team. He is a young and talented pilot, but still has some immaturity as a leader. His father is James McCloud, the original leader."

Falco Lombardi

"He's the ace pilot of the new Star Fox team, possessing skills on par with Fox's. He's foul-mouthed and sarcastic, but beneath that lies a deep-seated compassion. During missions, he actively attacks enemies."

Peppy Hare

"He is the oldest and most experienced pilot in the Star Fox team. He is also one of the original members who formed the Star Fox team along with James. During missions, he often offers advice based on his extensive knowledge."

Slippy Toad

"The pilot and mechanic of the new Star Fox team. He's been friends with Fox since their academy days and is a mood-maker for the team. During missions, he analyzes enemy data and provides support."

ROB

"Star Fox's dedicated astronaut robot. It provides support such as controlling communication systems and dropping supply drops . It also acts as Slippy's mechanic assistant, assisting with maintenance."

Others

General Pepper

"The supreme commander of the Cornelia Defense Force. Possessing excellent leadership skills and authority, but inherently having a gentle nature. He requests Star Fox to recapture the Lylat system."

James McCloud

"He is the founder and first leader of Star Fox, and also Fox McCloud's father. He disappeared after completing a research mission on the planet Venom."

Andross's Army

Andross

"A brilliant scientist who once terrorized Cornelia and was banished to the remote planet Venom. He steadily expanded his power to take revenge on the Cornelian army that exiled him , and finally launched a war of invasion against the Lylat system."

Star Wolf Team

"This guerrilla unit is rumored to be willing to take on any job for the reward. Currently, they are Dr. Andross's direct subordinates. It seems that Pigma, who once betrayed Star Fox, is also a member."

We'll keep you updated on all of the new looks and characters making a return in Star Fox for Switch 2. In a previous story, we've also shared a side-by-side comparison of the old and new look of Fox and his crew.