Star Fox for Switch 2 comes loaded with all sorts of features and if you happen to have an amiibo on hand, you'll be able to receive some extra in-game goodies.

Nintendo's Japanese website goes into detail about this compatibility, confirming you'll unlock exclusive backgrounds and emblems when you place an amiibo on the Joy-Con 2 or Switch 2 Pro Controller analog stick.

The figures highlighted on the same page include the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Fox, Falco and Wolf. Here's a glimpse of some of the emblems and backgrounds you can unlock:

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One other feature in Star Fox on Switch 2 will be GameChat character avatars, allowing you to appear as Fox McCloud and other crew members when chatting to friends. AR filters also add Star Fox-like ears to your face or a Falco-inspired beak that moves when you talk.

You can find out more about the features in this modernised take on Star Fox's N64 outing in our previous coverage: