Although Sega has officially axed its "Super Game", according to Sega Sammy's latest financial results presentation, its new titles and revival projects are still in the pipeline.

The slide presentation for fiscal year ended March 2026, confirms it still has "upcoming plans" for multiple classic IP. This includes games for Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio and Streets of Rage - with official titles and release dates to be revealed in the future.

Along with this, it's confirmed the "New" Virtua Fighter Project is arriving at some point in the future, and it's being joined by the Persona 4 Revival, Alien: Isolation, two Total War announcements, and Stranger Than Heaven, which is due out this Winter.

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A bunch of movie and animation plans are also listed. Apart from Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (due out March 2027), it's currently got Golden Axe, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Eternal Champions, The House of the Dead and OutRun planned.

So far, Sega has released a new Shinobi game on Switch and given fans an early look at the revival of IP such as Jet Set Radio.