Alongside an update on its major first-party releases for the Switch 2 in 2026 and beyond, Nintendo has also acknowledged the third-party games on the way to the new hybrid platform this year.

With Capcom's new IP Pragmata now available, looking ahead, there's a lot to be excited about in the coming months. This starts with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle next week, and beyond this, are games from the teams at Level-5, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and more.

Here's what you can look forward to on the Switch 2 in the coming months:

Nintendo Switch 2 - Third-Party Titles For 2026

And if this list wasn't already enough, some other games not even mentioned here include Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods, which are both expected to show up at some point this year. And it seems there's still a chance we might see Borderlands 4 at some point.

Alongside this update, Nintendo also issued a reminder about just how big the current third-party support is for the Switch 2: