Alongside an update on its major first-party releases for the Switch 2 in 2026 and beyond, Nintendo has also acknowledged the third-party games on the way to the new hybrid platform this year.
With Capcom's new IP Pragmata now available, looking ahead, there's a lot to be excited about in the coming months. This starts with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle next week, and beyond this, are games from the teams at Level-5, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and more.
Here's what you can look forward to on the Switch 2 in the coming months:
Nintendo Switch 2 - Third-Party Titles For 2026
- Pragmata - 17th April 2026
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 12th May 2026
- Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition - 22nd May 2026
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 3rd June 2026
- eFootball Kick-Off! - 3rd June 2026
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - 18th June 2026
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok - 9th June 2026
- Culdcept Begins - 16th July 2026
- 007 First Light - Summer 2026
- Orbitals - Summer 2026
- Village in the Shade - Autumn 2026
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam - 2026
And if this list wasn't already enough, some other games not even mentioned here include Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods, which are both expected to show up at some point this year. And it seems there's still a chance we might see Borderlands 4 at some point.
Alongside this update, Nintendo also issued a reminder about just how big the current third-party support is for the Switch 2:
Nintendo: "These are some examples of titles for Nintendo Switch 2 from other software publishers that will be released in April 2026 and beyond. With the tremendous support from software publishers, the lineup for Nintendo Switch 2 is the largest ever following a platform launch".