Earlier this year, it was discovered development on the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 had been paused. We've now kind of got an update from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

During a chat with Game File, Zelnick said the Switch 2 version is "doable" but is currently on pause, and issued a reminder that Gearbox is focused on improving the PC and console versions before bringing the latest entry to more platforms (thanks, VGC).

"We’ve been addressing those challenges, and we want to make sure that we’ve fully addressed Borderlands 4 from a consumer’s point of view before we bring it to more platforms.”

He added how his teams have already shown support for the Switch 2, but says the primary console focus is still Sony and Microsoft's platforms.

“We want to be wherever the consumer is, and we’ve supported Switch 2. You can tell from what we are doing and what we’re not doing that our primary console platforms remain Sony and Microsoft.”

So, not all hope is lost, but the priority for Gearbox is cleaning up other versions of Borderlands 4.

Before development on the Switch 2 version was paused in February, this version was delayed in September last year, with digital pre-orders also cancelled. More recently in April, a physical version of the Switch 2 release surfaced in the wild.

When Borderlands 4 debuted on other platforms last year, the shift to open-world was praised, but there were reports of problematic performance at the time.