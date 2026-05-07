Capcom's brand-new IP Pragmata has gotten off to an excellent start, with the game now surpassing 2 million copies sold in just 16 days.

Originally launched on 17th April 2026, Pragmata managed to shift over 1 million copies in just 2 days. The Switch 2 version saw a slightly later launch in Japan, landing on 24th April. It received critical acclaim across the board (along with some predictably irritating online discourse), which has no doubt helped to fuel some of those early sales.

Just recently, Capcom's CEO in the US, Rob Dyer, hinted that Pragmata may just be the start of something special, indicating that the company has a new IP that "we can continue to go down".

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Meanwhile, Capcom's other major launch of 2026, Resident Evil Requiem, has recently surpassed 7 million copies sold. Naturally, the gulf here is due to RE's pedigree in the games industry, with Requiem serving as the latest mainline title in the series.

We here at Nintendo Life awarded Pragmata a score of 9/10, stating that it's "as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom, and hopefully mark the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise".