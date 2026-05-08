Nintendo's released its latest financial data, which means it's also reconfirmed the release dates/windows for its major upcoming games.

After the announcement of Star Fox this week, it's actually looking okay, with Nintendo maintaining its cadence of one game per month. We've got Yoshi and the Mysterious Book coming up this month, Star Fox in June, Rhythm Heaven Groove in July, and Splatoon Raiders in July.

More games are heading our way, including Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Pokémon Winds & Waves, but these don't have firm launch dates just yet.

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Nintendo Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 21st May 2026

Star Fox - 25th June 2026

Splatoon Raiders - 23rd July 2026

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave - 2026

Pokémon Winds and Waves - 2027

Nintendo Switch



Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2nd July 2026

Nintendo also highlighted some third-party games coming up, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, 007 First Light, The Adventures of Elliot, and more.

This comes as Nintendo announces sweeping price hikes for the Switch 2, which the company states is due to "changes in market conditions" and the "global business outlook".