Famitsu has published its top ten boxed charts for the week of 11th - 17th May in Japan, and would you believe it, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is once again back at the top with another 98,092 sales.

Not only that, but with a further 22,758 sales to its name, Pokémon Pokopia has now crossed the 1 million mark – a fine milestone, indeed!

Really though, those Tomodachi Life sales are putting everything else to shame at the moment. What a monumentally smart move from Nintendo to release such a popular game so late in the Switch's lifespan, proving there's life in the old dog yet.

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Anyway, here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (11th - 17th May) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 98,092 1,141,649 2 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 22,758 1,001,464 3 Mario Kart World Switch 2 12,651 2,938,509 4 Minecraft Switch 3,857 4,207,594 5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,305 8,436,761 6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,229 120,098 7

Pragmata PS5 2,937 62,455 8

Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 2,778 530,268 9

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 2,571 196,983 10

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 2,340 1,123,043

Meanwhile, Switch 2 sales continue to spike in Japan ahead of the expected price increase on 25th May (1st September in the West). If you cast your mind back to last week, the Switch 2 came out at 214,438 sales, but that was across two weeks. It's managed to surpass that lofty number in just one week with 217,922 sales, which just goes to show how many people want to grab the console before the price goes up.

Elsewhere, the OG Switch is still doing remarkably well, with the three SKUs shifting a combined 21,392 units. Compared to the PS5, which sold 9,243 units across its three SKUs, that's pretty damn good. Xbox meanwhile, is... well, it's still being sold, that's about the best we can say for it at the moment. Hey, maybe the big leadership changes over at Microsoft might shift its fortunes.

Here's a breakdown of the figures:

Position Console

Unit Sales (11th - 17th May)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

217,922 5,585,582 2

Switch Lite 8,303 6,966,710 3

Switch OLED Model 7,804 9,579,293 4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,902 1,290,244 5

Switch 5,285 20,297,345 6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,747 356,967 7

PlayStation 5 594 5,918,705 8

Xbox Series S 193 326,579 9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 191 30,681 10

Xbox Series X 47 342,005

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