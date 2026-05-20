The delightfully bizarre first-party life sim Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has been projected to be the best-selling game of April in the US, thanks to Circana's Mat Piscatella.

The new release beats the likes of Pragmata, Crimson Desert, Pokémon Pokopia, and Saros, though it's important to note that this is merely projected sales. Since Nintendo doesn't share monthly digital sales data, the best Circana can do at this stage is, well... project the outcome.

Here's a look at the top ten, courtesy of Mr. Piscatella:

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April 2026 U.S. Projected Top 10 Best-Selling Games Ranked on Physical & Full Game Digital Dollar Sales (Excludes Mobile and Digital Add-On Content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-05-20T13:00:19.106Z

It's said that Tomodachi Life managed to deliver "over $41M in physical and projected digital spending", and it's also now the ninth best-selling game of 2026 to date. Pretty good going for such a late Switch release! Clearly there's a lot of demand, even with the Switch 2 gobbling up sales since its launch last year.

Speaking of which, the Switch 2 was the best-selling console of the month, with the PS5 coming in second. It'll be interesting to see how things change (if at all) when the Switch 2 price hikes come into effect from September. A solid line-up of games toward the end of the year will prove crucial, so hopefully Nintendo has a Direct up its sleeve in the coming weeks.