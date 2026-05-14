Famitsu's weekly physical hardware and software charts are in, and it's a bumper one as we're covering two weeks worth of sales thanks to Golden Week (via Gematsu).

Starting with the games, as you can probably tell from the headline, number one hasn't changed at all: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the clear victor, selling almost 300,000 units between 27th April and 10th May 2026.

This means the life-sim has sold over 1 million physical units in Japan alone, a huge chunk of the game's 3.8 million units worldwide. Oh, and Tomodachi Life has now leapfrogged Pokémon Pokopia to become the best-selling 2026 physical release in Japan.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

Speaking of Pokopia, the adorable spin-off sits comfortably in second place, selling an impressive 51,662 units. It hasn't quite hit the million mark yet, but it will by next week, if we had to guess. The rest of the top ten are all returners, with Mario Kart World, Momotaro Dentetsu 2, and Pragmata's PS5 release (the Switch 2 version has slipped out of the top ten) completing the top five.

Last thing of note, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has returned to seventh, likely boosted by the Japanese release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie; it arrived in cinemas there on 24th April, so only two days before the cut-off point for the last charts.

Anyway, enough from us; here's this (two) week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (27th Apr - 10th May Total Unit Sales 1

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 299,619 1,043,557 2

Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 51,662 978,706 3

Mario Kart World Switch 2 19,479 2,925,858 4

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 11,950 355,691 5

Pragmata PS5 10,262 59,518 6

Minecraft Switch 10,208 4,203,737 7

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Switch 9,847 179,024 8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 8,257 116,869 9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 7,411 8,433,456 10

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 6,892 5,910,721

Golden Week hasn't just been a boon for Tomodachi Life: the Switch 2 continues to soar, selling a staggering 214,438 units over the two-week period.

Of course, Nintendo announced a Switch 2 console price increase in Japan on 8th May, two days before the cut-off date for Famitsu's latest charts. So while it may have influenced some sales here, the vast majority of these will be Golden Week purchases.

The Switch OLED just barely outside the PS5 Digital Edition over the holiday period, but otherwise, the Switch's SKUs have dominated Sony's console pretty handily.

Here's a breakdown of the figures:

Position Console

Unit Sales (27th Apr - 10th May

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

214,438 5,367,660 2

Switch OLED 16,850 9,571,489 3

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 16,539 1,283,342 4

Switch Lite 16,039 6,958,407 5

Switch 7,960 20,292,060 6

PlayStation 5 Pro 5,248 355,220 7

PlayStation 5 1,973 5,918,111 8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 352 30,490 9

Xbox Series S 97 341,958 10

Xbox Series X 64 326,386

< Previous charts