Famitsu's weekly physical hardware and software charts are in, and it's a bumper one as we're covering two weeks worth of sales thanks to Golden Week (via Gematsu).
Starting with the games, as you can probably tell from the headline, number one hasn't changed at all: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the clear victor, selling almost 300,000 units between 27th April and 10th May 2026.
This means the life-sim has sold over 1 million physical units in Japan alone, a huge chunk of the game's 3.8 million units worldwide. Oh, and Tomodachi Life has now leapfrogged Pokémon Pokopia to become the best-selling 2026 physical release in Japan.
Speaking of Pokopia, the adorable spin-off sits comfortably in second place, selling an impressive 51,662 units. It hasn't quite hit the million mark yet, but it will by next week, if we had to guess. The rest of the top ten are all returners, with Mario Kart World, Momotaro Dentetsu 2, and Pragmata's PS5 release (the Switch 2 version has slipped out of the top ten) completing the top five.
Last thing of note, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has returned to seventh, likely boosted by the Japanese release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie; it arrived in cinemas there on 24th April, so only two days before the cut-off point for the last charts.
Anyway, enough from us; here's this (two) week's top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (27th Apr - 10th May
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|299,619
|1,043,557
|2
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|51,662
|978,706
|3
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|19,479
|2,925,858
|4
|
Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen
|
Switch
|11,950
|355,691
|5
|
Pragmata
|
PS5
|10,262
|59,518
|6
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|10,208
|4,203,737
|7
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
Switch
|9,847
|179,024
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|8,257
|116,869
|9
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|7,411
|8,433,456
|10
|
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
Switch
|6,892
|5,910,721
Golden Week hasn't just been a boon for Tomodachi Life: the Switch 2 continues to soar, selling a staggering 214,438 units over the two-week period.
Of course, Nintendo announced a Switch 2 console price increase in Japan on 8th May, two days before the cut-off date for Famitsu's latest charts. So while it may have influenced some sales here, the vast majority of these will be Golden Week purchases.
The Switch OLED just barely outside the PS5 Digital Edition over the holiday period, but otherwise, the Switch's SKUs have dominated Sony's console pretty handily.
Here's a breakdown of the figures:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (27th Apr - 10th May
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
214,438
|5,367,660
|2
|
Switch OLED
|16,850
|
9,571,489
|3
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|16,539
|1,283,342
|4
|Switch Lite
|16,039
|6,958,407
|5
|
Switch
|
7,960
|20,292,060
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|5,248
|355,220
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|1,973
|5,918,111
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
352
|30,490
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
97
|
341,958
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
64
|326,386