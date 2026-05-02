A game page for a Switch 2 version of EA Sports Madden NFL 27 has appeared on the eShop and Nintendo website.
The official description reveals it's "coming this August", with the eShop listing seemingly narrowing down the estimated release date to 14th August 2026. The same listing estimates the file size on the hybrid platform to be around 50GB.
This follows the release of Madden NFL 26 on the Switch 2 last August. We described this entry as a very solid port, even with the frame rate drops.
"Server issues at launch aside, and with the loss of cross-play noted, Madden 26 is a very solid port of one of the best outings for this franchise in recent memory. Yes, you'll need to get used to a drop in the frame rate to 40fps on Switch 2, but it's a reasonable downgrade in order to get this type of game running as well as it does on a portable machine. It really is a very close match in all other ways to other consoles."