A game page for a Switch 2 version of EA Sports Madden NFL 27 has appeared on the eShop and Nintendo website.

The official description reveals it's "coming this August", with the eShop listing seemingly narrowing down the estimated release date to 14th August 2026. The same listing estimates the file size on the hybrid platform to be around 50GB.

This follows the release of Madden NFL 26 on the Switch 2 last August. We described this entry as a very solid port, even with the frame rate drops.