This October, Wuhu Island is returning in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. This new game for the Switch 2 features 12 different sports and "intuitive motion controls", where you'll make use of the Joy-Con 2 as bows, paddles and more.

The 12 sports include Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, Thumb Wrestling, Skateboarding, Power Cruising, and Prop Plane.

Apart from the recent trailer, Nintendo also shared some screenshots alongside the announcement, showcasing the different sports. If you didn't already catch it, Nintendo's official Japanese website also confirms the return 100 pin bowling (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

While we're at it, here is a look at the many other sports in this upcoming release. The title will support 1-4 players locally and online multiplayer, and there's also a shot of the game's splitscreen multiplayer.