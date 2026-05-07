Next month, Fox McCloud and his team will return to the stars and skies to save the Lylat system once more.

Now that Nintendo has briefed us on what to expect, including the price £41.99 / $49.99 (or $10 more physically), we're curious to know if you'll be picking up this new version of the game when it takes flight for the Switch 2 on 25th June 2026.

Apart from the campaign with full cinematics and an "epic" orchestral soundtrack, players can also look forward to features such as co-op, local and online multiplayer, GameShare and a new feature tied to GameChat where you can become a Star Fox character. There'll even be amiibo support!

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So, will you be getting Star Fox on the Switch 2? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.