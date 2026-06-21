Hello folks, and welcome to a very special edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we get into the weeds with this one, let's see how last week's brawl concluded. We looked at Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D to celebrate the announcement of the upcoming remake, and we honestly weren't quite sure how this one would pan out.
In the end, however, it seems most folks are over the whole 'gold box art' aesthetic of Zelda games, so Europe / Japan won the day with 64% of the vote.
This week, we're doing a one-off special in which we check out every Sonic game available physically on the Switch. The blue blur is celebrating his 35th anniversary this weekend, so we thought we'd ditch the usual regional battles and see which title on Nintendo's best-selling console is the finest of them all.
We just sticking to standard box arts for this one, so no special editions, steelbooks, or lenticular shenanigans here. We've also stuck to the ESRB North American versions purely for consistency. So with that out of the way, cast aside your feelings on the games themselves and focus purely on the box art.