Months after Resident Evil Requiem's arrival on the Switch, Capcom has now announced a demo for the latest entry in the long-running survival horror series.

Once you've downloaded it from the Switch 2 eShop, you'll be able jump into the latest story starring Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft. The demo allows you to experience the game's early stages, but save data can't be transferred across to the full version.

If you haven't played this title yet, here's a summary from our review here on Nintendo Life:

"Resident Evil Requiem sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so. By combining classic survival horror with the more action-focused gameplay of RE4, the result is an experience paced to perfection. Add in a lore-heavy narrative and copious easter eggs, and you've got what might be the ultimate expression of Resident Evil."

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This follows an update to the same title earlier this month, which added the new minigame mode "Leon Must Die Forever".