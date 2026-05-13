Capcom has released its end-of-year financial report, delivering yet another record year for the company with lots of big numbers going up and up.

In short, it's achieved 13 consecutive years of operating profit growth, of which 11 of those were consecutively over 10%. That's kind of astonishing. If that wasn't quite enough, mind you, it's also confirmed that FY2026 marked the highest consolidated sales and operating profit in the company's history.

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Curiously, its plan for FY2027 is to achieve 8% operating profit growth, breaking that 11-year streak. Still, it fully intends for the numbers to keep going up, so that's really all it's bothered about.

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The highlight for the year, of course, is Resident Evil Requiem, which sold 6.91 million units (though a previous celebratory post from director Koshi Nakanishi indicated the game reached 7 million). RE and Devil May Cry 5 were the main winners (with the latter boosted by the Netflix show), but Street Fighter 6 also performed well, shifting over 2 million units thanks in part to its release on the Switch 2.

Looking ahead, Capcom has Onimusha: Way of the Sword in the pipeline, while it's also highlighted the impending release of the Street Fighter movie in October and the second season of Devil May Cry on Netflix. No mention of Zach Cregger's RE movie though. Weird.

It also seems particularly keen to nurture brands outside of RE and Monster Hunter too, specifically calling out Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Okami, Ace Attorney, Dead Rising, and Dragon's Dogma. We know Capcom is working on Mega Man: Dual Override for 2027, while developer Clovers is also working on a direct sequel to Okami. Are even more on the horizon..?

Exciting times ahead then, though we do wonder how long Capcom can maintain constant growth year-on-year.