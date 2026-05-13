We loved Absolum's fantasy roguelike loop when it first arrived on Switch and Switch 2 last year, and now, we have even more of an excuse to dive back in with friends.

As shared on the game's official social channels, Absolum now supports full cross-play multiplayer across Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, so you can team up with your pals (whatever their console of choice) and bring the fight to Azra together.

An accompanying post on the game's Steam page shared the following message from the devs:

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It’s taken us a little while to get here, and we know you’ve been fighting alongside us as we prepared in the background. As a co-op multiplayer Beat ‘em Up, there’s a lot which goes into the background, and with Xbox Rebels joining the fight recently, our master code-crafters at Guard Crush have brought it all together, to bring you all together. The fires of rebellion burn on all fronts, and we heard your calls. While cross-platform play has been on the way since launch, we’ve been polishing and tweaking, and making sure we could bring all platforms together.

This cross-play support comes just seven months after the game launched last year. In the time since, we've landed a free content update and news of a physical Switch 2 edition, with that previously-announced animated series presumably still bubbling away in the background. We Absolum fans are eating good, eh?