Blimey, that rolled around fast! It's once again time for our Games We Missed round-up, our community callout where we ask for Switch game recommendations for games we weren't able to review.

Back in October we rounded up 32 gems, as recommended by you lovely people, in the first edition of this twice-yearly feature to come out after the Switch 2's launch. Part 12 featured such winners as CATO: Buttered Cat, Gibbon: Beyond The Trees, Call of the Sea, Barony, Mini Motorways, and ISLANDERS New Shores.

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All the games featured last time were Switch 1 releases, but with more S2 games dropping on the eShop every week, we wonder if one or two may sneak in this time. If you'd like to highlight a Switch 1 or Switch 2 game that we haven't reviewed, send us your recommendations as per the guidelines below, and we'll showcase as many as we can.

Reminder: We won't be reviewing these games, but with so many releases every week, we want to shine a light on deserving software that slipped through our net. Please read the instructions below carefully if you want your recommendations included:

Submission guidelines

100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.

- Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it. One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.

- Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate. Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top-left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!

How to send a recommendation

Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!

We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!