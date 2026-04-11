If you enjoy golf video games but would like them to be a bit more chaotic, Super Battle Golf by Brimstone Games might be worth checking out when it launches for the Switch 2 and multiple other consoles.

It will hit the green in "Summer 2026" and offers up 1-8 player online multiplayer action, where everyone plays at the same time as they "swing, shoot, sabotage, and finish first by any means necessary" in this "free-for-all rush" to the hole.

As you can see in the trailer above, you'll spend your time running over other golfers in golf carts, firing orbital lasers from halfway across the map, and even clubbing fellow competitors on the green. It's not pretty, but whatever it takes to get the job done!

According to listings for the console versions, players can also expect "point-based scoring" for solo play, character customisation, voice chat, and both private and public match server options. When we hear more about the Switch 2 release, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this kind of golf game? Tell us below.