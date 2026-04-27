Atari and developer Ilex Games have unleashed a new update for Adventure of Samsara on Switch, adding in some new context and extensive adjustments.

Version 2.0 comes directly via fan feedback and boasts an overhaul to the combat, boss re-balancing, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. A completely new optional boss called 'Buzz Killer Swarm' has been added, while you can also make use of the new Bestiary mechanic to learn more about the world of Samsara.

Here's a look at the new features:

Combat Overhaul - Combat and movement have been refined to feel faster and more responsive, making it easier to avoid enemy attacks by dashing, and to use health potions during combat.

Quality of Life Improvements - New improvements include full PC input remapping, clearer map labeling when new areas are discovered, and an extra option on the main menu allowing players to replay cutscenes.

Boss and Enemy Rebalancing - Several boss and enemy encounters have been rebalanced, including difficulty adjustments to Athalos, as well as refined AI, movement behavior, attack patterns and damage logic for Dhar’klaw and Doctor Gwar’udum, resulting in more consistent and satisfying fights.

Bug Fixes & General Improvements - A range of fixes and polish updates have been implemented, including camera behavior during unlock sequences, resolved progression blockers and various balance tweaks.