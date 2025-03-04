With MAR10 fast approaching, Nintendo has announced a number of ways you can join in and celebrate the company mascot.

The usual Switch OLED bundle with the newest Super Mario game, some discounts on Mario Switch games (from 9th March), wider distribution of Alarmo, and a Super Nintendo World sweepstakes to give fans the chance to win a trip to the new Orlando, Florida park are among the options. But the strangest one came in the form of a JetBlue aircraft.

The Airbus A320 Restyled, creatively named the "Cloudtop Cruiser", has been covered in blue and red, with icons of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Bowser adorning the sides. there are yellow stripes with Super Stars on the bottom and the tail of the plane, too. It's very colourful.

But, c'mon, it could be a little bit more, couldn't it?

The character icons are the same ones you can find on the Nintendo website, and the colours, while evocative of Mario's dungarees and designs, it doesn't really scream Mario, does it? It could do with a little more red.

We're being a little picky here, obviously, but there could've been a few more really fun and simple designs for the plane. How about red with the M logo? Or using Warp pipes on the windows? Or maybe make the whole plane green and give it Yoshi eyes on the front. Wait, this is MAR10. Right...

You know what IP is good at plane designs? Pokémon. That's a little unfair probably, because there are over 1,000 Pokémon to choose from, but most plane designs are pretty safe and selective, using the most popular 'mons to adorn their vehicles.

Anyway, we'll stop being negative nancies over this — ultimately, it's a cute little collaboration between Nintendo and JetBlue, and we're sure this is just the first of many ideas to come in the following years. Perhaps we'll see that Yoshi plane one day...

Tell us what you think of the MAR10 plane below by voting in our polls and leaving a comment.