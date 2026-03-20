Sega hasn't taken its foot off the pedal since Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launched last September, and on top of a huge update this week, it's also shared an "updated" post-launch roadmap.

In case you missed it, this follows the announcement of three more free DLC characters earlier this week.

As you can see in Q2 2026, we're getting the paid Mega Man DLC (now confirmed for next week), and the three new free DLC characters will follow in April and May. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar are also currently on track for a Q3 2026 release, and joining them will be three more free DLC racers.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Alongside this, Sega has today announced a demo update for select platforms (but it does not include the Switch version). This "free demo update", which is offline single-player, adds Extreme Gear Machines (updating the machine count to 15).

Although a game demo is listed alongside the Switch 2 version on the eShop, it's actually the Switch version, so if you download it, you won't have access to Extreme Machines. If Sega releases an updated version of the demo for Nintendo's platforms, we'll let you know.

And if you do decide to purchase the full game after playing any version of the demo, save data will carry over. However, Time Trial results will not be uploaded to the leaderboard of the full version.