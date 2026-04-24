Since the launch of the Switch 2 last June, Ubisoft has supported Nintendo's new hybrid platform with Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

While many fans of Edward Kenway were hoping to see him sail onto the Switch 2 this July, there was no sign of a Nintendo release during yesterday's showcase for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. Despite this, many fans remain optimistic, noting how the remake is already targeting certain other platforms.

A post from the official game account on Steam has highlighted how Black Flag Resynced (powered by the latest version of the Anvil engine) will be ready for Valve's portable Steam Deck when the game launches on 9th July 2026 (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Life user 'Rice'). It's also been pointed out how Black Flag Resynced is obviously en route to Xbox's less powerful 'Series S' model.

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All of this has seemingly given fans hope that Ubisoft still has something planned for Nintendo's new hardware. Of course, optimisation for select platforms and things like Steam Deck verification doesn't automatically translate to a Nintendo version.

So, what are your thoughts? Is it just a matter of time before Ubisoft lifts the lid on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced for Switch 2, or do you think the ship has already sailed? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.