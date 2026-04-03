US retailer Best Buy has a Super Mario Bros. game card case offer live that's tied into the plumber's 40th anniversary year, and we're actually a little jealous of our pals across the pond.

As highlighted by the redoubtable Wario 64, you'll need to buy any two Mario games from their list of 38 (that's including physical and digital options) to qualify for the SteelBook-style case. It's got all the usual 'while stocks last' disclaimer, although you'd hope there would be a substantial amount given that it's Super bloody Mario we're talking about here.

Inside there's space for what looks like 24 game cards, so if you're a physical game lover looking for a convenient way to store your Game(-Key) Cards, this looks like a fetching Mario-themed option.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

There's a mix of Switch 1 and 2 games in the offer including Karts, Partys, sports, and spin-offs. The catch? You'll need to pay full price for both to qualify for the case. Aye, there's the rub. There's always a rub. Still, it's a nice-looking case.

Elsewhere, according to an ad (once again posted again by Mr. 64), Target has a free Mario Galaxy Movie poster offer going and a "$100 Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary Gift Card + Collectible Case" which appears to be a totally different non-cart-carrying case with eShop credit inside, again with limited quantities. And "no rain checks", apparently.

Anyhow, some neat Mario-related stuff tied to the anniversary which kicked off back in September last year. We'll be keeping an eye on if this swag appears at other outlets or — fingers-crossed — in other territories.

Let us know if you'll be paying top dollar to get your hands on one of these.