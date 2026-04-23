Mario Tennis Fever launched in a pretty solid state on Switch 2 earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped Nintendo from going in and tweaking the format with an update or two. Well, what do you know, now we've got another one.

The latest Fever patch launched yesterday, bumping things up to ver. 1.0.3, but keep those expectations tempered; there are no major changes this time around.

The new patch is mainly about tweaking when Ranked Match rankings are adjusted, to serve as a countermeasure to a bug. That seems to be just about it for this one, though Nintendo did confirm that further balance adjustments are in the works for later updates.

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Here's the short patch notes from the Nintendo Support site:

Mario Tennis Fever Ver. 1.0.3 (22nd April 2026)

We have strengthened countermeasures and readjusted the timing of when rankings are adjusted to address a bug where rankings are not adjusted on the 1st of each month at 5:00 P.M. (Pacific time) for Ranked Match.

Balance adjustments are planned for future updates.

Not much to soak in there, admittedly, but we'll be keeping an eye out for those future adjustments, all the same.