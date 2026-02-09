Mario Tennis Fever arrives on Switch 2 this week, and to mark the occasion, Nintendo has released the game's action-packed opening movie.

You'll find the full cutscene above, which shows Mario and Bowser locked in a bitter back-and-forth on the court with Peach and Daisy. Naturally, the Fever Rackets are the stars of the show, with the movie showcasing a whole host of power-ups and their effect on the court — stick around until the very end to see the clean-up operation.

Our biggest takeaway, however, was just how darn tasty the visuals look. We love all of the little details on display (the wobble of Mario's nose when he serves, Bowser's luscious locks moving in the breeze, the individual blades of grass getting kicked up with every step), but how about that slow-mo and the ever-increasing ridiculousness of the power-ups, eh? Talk about cinema.

Of course, opening movie visuals are rarely the best indicator of how things will look in-game, but from the gameplay that we've seen so far, Fever is shaping up to be a rather handsome sports title.

Mario Tennis Fever will hit the court later this week on 12th February. Initial previews were strong, so let's keep our fingers crossed that the full game can deliver.