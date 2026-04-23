We've got our latest look at the Japanese charts, thanks to Famitsu, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has left the competition in the dust.
Nintendo's latest life sim has got off to a staggering start, shifting a sweet 565,405 copies in its debut week. That leaves this week's silver medallist, Pragmata, with quite the distance to make up — the PS5 version sold 36,470 copies, which is impressive on its own given that the Switch 2 version isn't out until 24th April.
The usual suspects fill out the rest of the chart, with Pokémon Pokopia edging ever closer to the big 'one milly' mark in third, and Mario Kart World and Minecraft filling up the top five. Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story makes its physical debut at seventh, and the download cards for Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen sneak into the final spot.
Here's the top ten, so you can see the chart as it stands in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (13th - 19th Apr)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|565,405
|NEW
|2
|
Pragmata
|
PS5
|36,470
|
NEW
|3
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|19,096
|910,005
|4
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|
5,130
|2,900,842
|5
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|
3,550
|
4,190,151
|6
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|3,538
|8,423,202
|7
|
Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
|
Switch
|3,299
|NEW
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,067
|104,917
|9
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
Switch
|2,459
|
1,720,506
|10
|
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (Download Card)
|
Switch
|2,169
|
20,218
Just in case you thought all of those Tomodachi Life sales were coming from pre-existing Switch 1 owners, the hardware sales suggest otherwise. With the launch of a hot new S1 game, both the Switch Lite and OLED models have seen a bump in sales this week. It's not enough to come remotely close to the Switch 2, of course, but it's not bad going.
This means that the three Switch models combine for 31,496 sales this week, while the PS5 options remain much lower at 10,730.
Here's the full hardware chart:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (13th - 19th Apr)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
44,280
|5,107,397
|2
|
Switch Lite
|16,511
|
6,931,105
|3
|
Switch OLED
|10,472
|9,543,843
|4
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|5,501
|1,260,442
|5
|
Switch
|
4,513
|20,279,020
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|3,066
|345,642
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|2,163
|5,913,856
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
223
|326,285
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
147
|
30,011
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
84
|341,779