We've got our latest look at the Japanese charts, thanks to Famitsu, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has left the competition in the dust.

Nintendo's latest life sim has got off to a staggering start, shifting a sweet 565,405 copies in its debut week. That leaves this week's silver medallist, Pragmata, with quite the distance to make up — the PS5 version sold 36,470 copies, which is impressive on its own given that the Switch 2 version isn't out until 24th April.

The usual suspects fill out the rest of the chart, with Pokémon Pokopia edging ever closer to the big 'one milly' mark in third, and Mario Kart World and Minecraft filling up the top five. Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story makes its physical debut at seventh, and the download cards for Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen sneak into the final spot.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

Here's the top ten, so you can see the chart as it stands in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (13th - 19th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 565,405 NEW 2 Pragmata PS5 36,470 NEW 3 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 19,096 910,005 4 Mario Kart World Switch 2 5,130 2,900,842 5 Minecraft Switch 3,550 4,190,151 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,538

8,423,202

7

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Switch 3,299

NEW

8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,067

104,917

9

Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 2,459

1,720,506 10

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (Download Card) Switch 2,169

20,218

Just in case you thought all of those Tomodachi Life sales were coming from pre-existing Switch 1 owners, the hardware sales suggest otherwise. With the launch of a hot new S1 game, both the Switch Lite and OLED models have seen a bump in sales this week. It's not enough to come remotely close to the Switch 2, of course, but it's not bad going.

This means that the three Switch models combine for 31,496 sales this week, while the PS5 options remain much lower at 10,730.

Here's the full hardware chart:

Position Console

Unit Sales (13th - 19th Apr)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

44,280 5,107,397

2

Switch Lite 16,511

6,931,105 3

Switch OLED 10,472

9,543,843

4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

5,501

1,260,442

5

Switch 4,513 20,279,020

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 3,066

345,642

7

PlayStation 5 2,163

5,913,856

8

Xbox Series X 223 326,285

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 147 30,011 10

Xbox Series S 84 341,779



< Previous charts