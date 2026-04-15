Hytale dev Hypixel Studios has confirmed it is seeking legal action against a new Switch eShop game that's blatantly misleading potential customers into thinking they're purchasing the real deal (thanks, Automaton).

Hytale: Sandbox RPG is available now at a discounted price of £4.99 on the Switch eShop, but this isn't the same game that's currently in early access on PC. Instead, this is a blatant rip-off from developer RoVi Ninen; one that copies both the title and the key art from Hypixel Studios' original.

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Now, after receiving multiple queries about the topic on social media, co-director Simon Collins-Laflamme has stated "it's being handled by our legal team", presumably implying that they're looking to have the knock-off title removed from the eShop entirely.

For a glimpse at just how shameless RoVi Ninen is, here's a look at the original key art for Hytale (left) and the key art for the knock-off title on Switch (right):

RoVi Ninen appears to be a repeat offender too. A game by the name of Coin Pit launched on the Switch eShop recently, seemingly copying the acclaimed PC title CloverPit. Developer Panik Arcade took to Reddit to warn users against downloading Coin Pit, labelling it "fake" and "a scam".

Honestly, RoVi Ninen should probably be completely banned from making Switch games at this point; or at least until it can demonstrate that it can make original titles that don't mislead customers or infringe on existing copyrights.