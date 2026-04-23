Update [ ]: And just like that, Sektori has been officially confirmed for Switch 2! As detailed in the eShop listings, the game will launch on 14th May 2026.

Original Story: Late last year, a critically-acclaimed arcade game titled Sektori launched on PC and PS5, and now it looks like it's heading to the Switch.

Developed by an ex-Housemarque employee, Sektori is heavily inspired by Geometry Wars, with a mix of twin-stick gameplay, hordes of colourful enemies, and levels that morph at will. Asian eShop pages list a release date of 14th May 2026 for the Switch (thanks, ResetEra), and we seriously can't wait to get cracking with this one.

Here's a look at the key features:

- A five world campaign mode with dynamically changing levels and tons of enemy variation - including epic evolving bosses

- Alternate ships and configurable upgrade decks to mold your run with

- Three difficulty modes suited for all players, including a "Revolution" campaign mode for maximal challenge

- Six alternate game modes, like Classic, Gates and Assault

- Varied selection of challenges and medals to reach for

We're down for this, but what do you think? Will you be picking up Sektori? Let us know with a comment.