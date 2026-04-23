Update []: And just like that, Sektori has been officially confirmed for Switch 2! As detailed in the eShop listings, the game will launch on 14th May 2026.
Original Story: Late last year, a critically-acclaimed arcade game titled Sektori launched on PC and PS5, and now it looks like it's heading to the Switch.
Developed by an ex-Housemarque employee, Sektori is heavily inspired by Geometry Wars, with a mix of twin-stick gameplay, hordes of colourful enemies, and levels that morph at will. Asian eShop pages list a release date of 14th May 2026 for the Switch (thanks, ResetEra), and we seriously can't wait to get cracking with this one.
Here's a look at the key features:
- A five world campaign mode with dynamically changing levels and tons of enemy variation - including epic evolving bosses
- Alternate ships and configurable upgrade decks to mold your run with
- Three difficulty modes suited for all players, including a "Revolution" campaign mode for maximal challenge
- Six alternate game modes, like Classic, Gates and Assault
- Varied selection of challenges and medals to reach for
We're down for this, but what do you think? Will you be picking up Sektori? Let us know with a comment.
[source nintendo.com, via resetera.com]
Comments 13
I have read a wee bit about this. Highly rated on the PC and PS5 platforms apparently. You also kinda had me at "Geometry Wars like". Loved GW way back in the Wii days.
Great that more and more games are coming to Switch 2 in general and also this one specifically after watching that trailer (hadn't seen it before) - happy for those going for it, potentially me included thanks to this version!
ahhh..... would have loved to see this make it to the OG switch and not just Switch 2
a lot of twin-stick shooters on Nintendo Switch, but not many very good or great ones...
This looks really good but there might be a bit too much going on. I look forward to seeing how it reviews.
Loved Geometry Wars on Wii. It's a shame the last one GW3 Dimensions, never came to Switch.
Edit - Looking at Sektori reviews now. Wow, it seems like it's amazing. 89 on Metacritic and 10/10 on Steam.
Hell yea this game is amazing... I needed to play more lol.
holy moly... I'm eating good over the past couple of days with these announcements and releases.
Nice! Glad I waited and didn’t grab on PC
@Glasso have you tried Kill Knight? It runs really well on OG Switch and it's a great twin-stick shooter imo
YES YES YES
This game is phenomenal and I was really hoping that it would come to Switch or Switch 2, definitely double dipping on this
Also the game is now listed on the EU eShop as well
My heart skipped a BEAT when I read "Geometry Wars" - but since the OG is nowhere to be seen, this seems like a good way to cover that!
I own it on PC and it is extremely hard.
Enjoyable but very difficult.
I need geometry wars back into my life. This will do
@Sylamp I tried a demo of Kill Knight on pc. It didn't gel with me somehow. maybe I'll give it another shot.
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