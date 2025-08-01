Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025 Infographic
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for July 2025 may have come and gone, but if you need a reminder of all the games that featured in it (and if our full round-up wasn't enough for ya), then the Big N has got you covered.

A brand new infographic shared on the Nintendo of America Twitter account highlights all the games that cropped up in the showcase, split into Switch 2, Switch 2 and Switch 1, and pure Switch 1 categories.

It might not have been the big summer blowout that many of us were hoping for, but seeing all the games laid out like this can't help but get us a little excited. Let's not claim that Persona 3 Reload, Octopath Traveler 0, and The Adventures of Elliot are anything to be scoffed at!

All in all, it felt like a somewhat subdued affair (where the heck was Elden Ring??), but we have to remind ourselves that Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Kirby Air Riders are all on the horizon from the first-party side of things, so we're still looking at a hell of a launch year for Switch 2.

If you're after a more detailed rundown of the entire presentation, you'll find our full round-up below, where we've compiled every game's trailer and blurb text for you to check out as you please.

Will you be picking up any of the above infographic titles in the coming months? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com]