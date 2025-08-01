The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for July 2025 may have come and gone, but if you need a reminder of all the games that featured in it (and if our full round-up wasn't enough for ya), then the Big N has got you covered.

A brand new infographic shared on the Nintendo of America Twitter account highlights all the games that cropped up in the showcase, split into Switch 2, Switch 2 and Switch 1, and pure Switch 1 categories.

It might not have been the big summer blowout that many of us were hoping for, but seeing all the games laid out like this can't help but get us a little excited. Let's not claim that Persona 3 Reload, Octopath Traveler 0, and The Adventures of Elliot are anything to be scoffed at!





Here are all the games revealed in the latest #NintendoDirect : Partner Showcase! Which ones are you looking forward to playing the most?Watch the full presentation here: https://t.co/qPu0s1uQd1 August 1, 2025

All in all, it felt like a somewhat subdued affair (where the heck was Elden Ring??), but we have to remind ourselves that Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Kirby Air Riders are all on the horizon from the first-party side of things, so we're still looking at a hell of a launch year for Switch 2.

