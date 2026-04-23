It's that time of the month again when The Pokémon Company lifts the lid on the next set of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app, and it's finally time for Lucario to take the spotlight.

A new ex card for the fan-favourite Fighting Type (it made it to the top nine in our recent poll) headlines the new 'Pulsing Aura' set, which will arrive in the app next week on 28th April at 2am BST / 3am CET / 6pm PDT (27th) / 9pm ET (27th).

Alongside Mega Lucario, there are also new ex cards for Mega Sceptile and Vaporeon, some particularly sweet full arts for Kubfu and Quagsire, and new Trainer cards featuring Korrina and Arena of Antiquity.

The reveal trailer above features all of these cards and more, but here's a closer look at a handful of the new set's highlights:

All of this means that you have just a few more days to wrap up your Mega Shine collection before an even newer set joins the ranks. There's no time to mess around with this app, eh?

Will you be checking out the new expansion next week? Let us know in the comments.