Ubisoft has announced it's releasing a new update for Assassin's Creed Shadows this week across all platforms.

Title Update 1.1.10 comes loaded with all sorts of gameplay improvements and fixes. Most notably on the Switch 2 you look forward to mouse and keyboard support, allowing you to take "full control of Naoe and Yasuke in a whole new way".

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft's website. The Switch 2 version of this patch will be around 5.4 GB.

AC Shadows Title Update 1.1.10 - Release Notes (7th April 2026)

Patch Highlights

Bo for Everyone!

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Don’t have the Claws of Awaji Expansion? No worries!

You can now find non-legendary Bo weapon just by exploring the shadows of Feudal Japan. Once you’ve earned at least one Unique Bo, the non-legendary versions can start dropping from enemies, showing up in chests or appearing at merchants like any other weapon.

Mouse and Keyboard Support on Switch 2

A new way to play arrives! Mouse and Keyboard support is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Take full control of Naoe and Yasuke in a whole new way, wielding your weapons with the precision and freedom of your favourite setup, to traverse the shadows of the night with delicate stealth. Your fight. Your style. Your way.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with fast travel points being unavailable.

Enemies can now suffer up to 5 afflictions at the same time.

Fixed an issue with extra Rations being obtained from Claws of Awaji not being visible under maximum Rations in stats sheet.

Fixed an issue with damage increases not applying while unarmed.

Fixed an issue with various stat sources capping at +100%.

UI

Fixed crashing issue when checking add-on content.

Resolved an issue where total progression remained at 97.89% after all content was completed.

The Detailed Stat Sheet now shows Combo Ender damage and correctly reflects any damage issues.

Detailed Stat Sheet adjusted to now display capped and uncapped stats more clearly.

Fixed an issue after updating, encountering a 'Missing Content' error causing the player to lose all gear earned from the expansion Claws of Awaji.

Weapons & Perks

Corrected an issue for Yasuke's Samurai passive ability "Defensive Break Level 3" showing +50 instead of 150% damage on enemy collisions.

Fixed an issue with the "Critical Insight" heighten senses upgrade being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue with the "Hidden Onslaught" hidden hand upgrade being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue with "Extended Duration" Tenzutsu Burst upgrade, from Claws of Awaji being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue where the "Defensive Breach" upgrade would not show +50% damage on enemy collisions once upgraded to rank 3.

The "Oni's Rage" Kanabo's perk now specifies it spreads 25% bleed buildup on kill.

Fixed an issue with some trinket perks requiring the inventory to be closed before visible in Detailed Stat Sheet.

Fixed an issue with "Underworld Emissary Horns" helmet perk's bonus damage not vanishing after entering a smoke bomb’s radius.

Fixed an issue with "Claws of the Tides" long Katana perk sometimes failing to make the next attack postured.

Fixed an issue with affliction conversion perks being nonfunctional.

Localization

The "Hurricane Stance" Naginata ability from Claws of Awaji now specifies how much ability damage is dealt.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests