Twin Hearts is bringing back its adorable, anthropomorphic action RPG with a sequel, and the developer is teaming up with Secret Level Studio to bring it to PC and consoles, including Switch 2.

Kitaria Fables 2 was announced at yesterday's Galaxies Spring Showcase, and it looks to expand on the already-lovely original, which we were fans of. A release date hasn't been announced yet.

This time, you'll be exploring the Arkadera wilderness, a forested area in the world of Kitaria. You'll also be playing as new characters — Alice Skylar, a Royal Army 'Pathfinder', and Dusty Tuftkin, a local guide. Both characters play very differently, and you can play alone or co-op with a friend, both local and online.

While all of those hybrid farming elements and farm rebuilding sections return, the biggest changes in Kitaria Fables 2 are an unfixed camera, larger environments, experienced-based levelling system, and improved fast travel.

If the trailer has you hooked, then here are the details you need to know from publisher PQube:

Key Features - Into the wilds - Explore the uncharted Arkadera wilderness and repair the outposts scattered across its deep forests, boggy marshes, rugged highlands and snow-capped mountains. - New heroes rise - Play as Royal Army ‘Pathfinder’ Alice Skylar, and enthusiastic local guide Dusty Tuftkin, each with their own playstyle to enjoy, skill tree to develop, and story to share. - Official business - Assist the Royal Academy Expedition Team while getting to know your neighbours. Complete fun side quests and seek out remote settlements to earn rare rewards. - Spells and swords - Collect and spend skill points to unlock powerful special attacks and elemental spells. Unleash Alice’s and Dusty’s full potential with devastating ultimate abilities! - Getting crafty - Gather valuable materials in the wilds, and visit Whitewall Town’s skilled artisans to craft and upgrade new equipment, blend potions, or rustle up delicious treats. - The simple life - Help Aunt Kiki restore her dishevelled farmstead to its former glory. Search for rare plant seeds and cultivate nutritious crops before expanding your facilities to turn a profit.

- Play together - Recruit a friend in local or online co-op, and play through the entire story with both heroes at the same time. Work together with your partner to overcome the toughest challenges!

We'll have to wait to hear more about the game, but more action RPGs on Switch 2 is a good thing, in our book. We're already hopping up and down to give this one a go.

Don't forget to check out our review of the original if you haven't played it before — it's worth checking out!