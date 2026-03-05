Ahead of the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on the Switch 2 next week, Capcom has released the game's launch trailer.

Capcom has also revealed details about save data unlocks for the existing titles Monster Hunter Stories (Hakum Rider Outfit), Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Mahana Rider Outfit) and Monster Hunter Rise (Kamura Garb).

Players who have updated to the latest version of the game, players with system data from "the Wilds" will receive the Hope Layered Armor Set. And if you link the game to your Capcom ID, Rudy will receive the Catcom Works outfit.

To celebrate the launch, Capcom will be releasing some free DLC as well. This includes the Accessory: Gold Circlet (equipped as headgear), and Layered Armor for Simon: Wind Wyvern's Friend. Last of all, if you preorder the game you'll also get Layered Armor for Eleanor: Skyscale Queen.

Capcom has also announced it's got an anime trailer on the way, which will be used to share the unique world of the game and depict some "original stories that aren't depicted in the game".

Once again, there's a demo for Twisted Reflection available on the Switch eShop right now and the game arrives on 13th March 2026.