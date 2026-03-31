The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases this week (tomorrow, in fact!) and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems like it's set to be a massive success.

According to Deadline (thanks, Eurogamer), the movie is projected to make $350m worldwide across the five-day Easter weekend. While this is slightly lower than the $377m achieved by The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, the projected domestic gross of $175m is quite a bit higher than the original's $146m.

As such, it's pretty much guaranteed to be the biggest movie of the year so far, beating out Project Hail Mary at $141m and Pegasus 3 at $152m in terms of global weekend openings.

Fans will no doubt be on the lookout for more Nintendo characters after the confirmation that Fox McCloud will be making an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. We'll have to wait and see just how extensive his role will be while also keeping our eyes peeled for those cheeky little Pikmin, which have also been confirmed thanks to a short official teaser video.

And that's not the only Nintendo movie to look forward to, either. The Legend of Zelda, directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), will follow in 2027. Starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda, filming is currently expected to wrap in April 2026.