Last week, well-known Nintendo sleuth Nate the Hate revealed a whole bunch of information regarding the company's potential plans for the remainder of 2026, with a little bit of 2027 thrown in for good measure.

The legitimacy of these claims is still up in the air, though it's worth noting that VGC has also corroborated some of the details. In a nutshell, they include the launch of a brand-new Star Fox game this Summer, a remake of Zelda: Ocarina of Time toward the end of the year, and a new 3D Mario in 2027.

Now, Kit Ellis, former senior manager at NoA and one half of the 'Kit and Krysta' podcast, has posted a YouTube Short to state that Nintendo will be "absolutely furious" about Nate the Hate's claims – if they are indeed true.

He says that Nintendo has a major problem regarding leaks that it seems unable to solve, and it's possible that it may even affect the company's stock price if investors have a clear vision of what's on the horizon for Switch 2 players.

"For a company like Nintendo's whose approach to marketing is propped up by the element of surprise, it's a big problem. It's such a big problem, and we're going to have to see if this happens, but it seems like it could do something like impact Nintendo's stock price, with investors just seeing what Nintendo has coming up and deciding if they like that or not."

We'll have to wait and see if these claims come to fruition, but with Fox McCloud himself showing up in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it seems that at least one of them may turn out to be true.