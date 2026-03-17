In case you missed it, Nintendo Switch 2 received a rather large system update last night. The big talking point out of the ver. 22.0.0 patch is the new "Handheld Mode Boost", naturally, but the update also added a handful of other fresh features besides, including the ability to add notes to your Friends List.

To make these newbies even easier to add, the note function has now been added to the Nintendo Switch App in the ver. 3.3.0 update — so you can add a line or two to your Friends List even when you're away from your Switch.

The app update also tweaks iOS screen time settings and gets rid of some bugs along the way.

The full patch notes were shared on the App Store, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Nintendo Switch App Ver. 3.3.0 (17th Mar 2026)

You can now leave notes for yourself about users on your friend list, for example to help you identify specific friends more quickly. Note contents can be checked and edited from the "Friends" tab or from the "Friends" section of the "Home" tab.

iOS 26 Screen Time settings are now judged appropriately.

Other small bug fixes and improvements have also been made.

For the full rundown of the big Switch 2 ver. 22.0.0 system update, be sure to check out our coverage below.