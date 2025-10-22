Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

When Nintendo followed up on its recently 'Close to You' short with another version that confirmed the presence of Pikmin, the company annoyingly kept it locked to its Nintendo Today! app.

Well, not anymore, because both versions of the film – Pikmin and invisible Pikmin – have been uploaded to YouTube in one 8-minute-long video. Nice!

In case you happened to miss the whole thing, Close to You was uploaded with no warning and depicted a young child happily playing about with objects that seemed to be moving on their own. With some familiar background music, however, many had deduced that this simply must be Pikmin-related in some way.

Turns out it was! The video was uploaded to Nintendo Today!, but updated to show that the moving objects were actually being manipulated by lots and lots of Pikmin.

Many (including us) had hoped that this might be some indication of something more from the Pikmin franchise, but it was subsequently confirmed to be the first project from Nintendo Pictures, the video production team previously known as Dynamo Pictures. The same company had also produced several Pikmin shorts back in the mid 2010s.

Having said that, Nintendo has just recently confirmed that Pikmin 4 will be receiving a free content update on Switch, adding in new Pikmin designs, a photo mode, and more. Pretty cool, huh? So we guess it wasn't all for show then.