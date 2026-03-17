Nintendo has been quite busy today with the rollout of a system firmware update for the Switch 1 & 2 and a new "Handheld Boost Mode".

It hasn't forgotten about the weekly Nintendo Music app update, announcing it's (finally) added the album from the 1994 SNES title, Super Metroid.

This album was composed by Kenji Yamamoto and Minako Hamano. Yamaoto has composed multiple Metroid games over the years and he was most recently credited on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Hamano has also been involved with many Metroid titles throughout her career and was also credited on Samus' latest outing.

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This album features a total of 28 tracks and it runs for just over an hour. Here's every song included:

Opening (Destroyed Laboratory) Title Screen Theme of Super Metroid Samus Aran Appears Planet Zebes: Arriving at Crateria Stillness Item Obtained Crateria: Space Pirates Appear Brinstar: Heavy Foliage Area Mini-Boss Battle BGM (Spore Spawn / Botwoon) Brinstar: Red-Soil Area Boss Battle BGM (Kraid/Crocomire/Phantoon) Norfair: Hot Lava Area Theme of Samus Aran, Space Warrior Wrecked Ship Maridia: Rocky Underground Water Area Maridia: Quicksand Underground Norfair: Ancient-Ruins Area Boss Battle BGM (Ridley/Draygon) Samus Aran's Final Scream Mysterious-Statue Chamber Tourian Tension Mother Brain Escape Planete Zebes Explodes Operation Complete Ending

As usual, to listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Super Metroid is also playable via the Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' SNES library. Of course, you'll also need a membership to access this.