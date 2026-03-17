Super Metroid
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has been quite busy today with the rollout of a system firmware update for the Switch 1 & 2 and a new "Handheld Boost Mode".

It hasn't forgotten about the weekly Nintendo Music app update, announcing it's (finally) added the album from the 1994 SNES title, Super Metroid.

This album was composed by Kenji Yamamoto and Minako Hamano. Yamaoto has composed multiple Metroid games over the years and he was most recently credited on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Hamano has also been involved with many Metroid titles throughout her career and was also credited on Samus' latest outing.

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This album features a total of 28 tracks and it runs for just over an hour. Here's every song included:

  1. Opening (Destroyed Laboratory)
  2. Title Screen
  3. Theme of Super Metroid
  4. Samus Aran Appears
  5. Planet Zebes: Arriving at Crateria
  6. Stillness
  7. Item Obtained
  8. Crateria: Space Pirates Appear
  9. Brinstar: Heavy Foliage Area
  10. Mini-Boss Battle BGM (Spore Spawn / Botwoon)
  11. Brinstar: Red-Soil Area
  12. Boss Battle BGM (Kraid/Crocomire/Phantoon)
  13. Norfair: Hot Lava Area
  14. Theme of Samus Aran, Space Warrior
  15. Wrecked Ship
  16. Maridia: Rocky Underground Water Area
  17. Maridia: Quicksand Underground
  18. Norfair: Ancient-Ruins Area
  19. Boss Battle BGM (Ridley/Draygon)
  20. Samus Aran's Final Scream
  21. Mysterious-Statue Chamber
  22. Tourian
  23. Tension
  24. Mother Brain
  25. Escape
  26. Planete Zebes Explodes
  27. Operation Complete
  28. Ending

As usual, to listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Super Metroid is also playable via the Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' SNES library. Of course, you'll also need a membership to access this.

Will you be listening to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app? Let us know in the comments.