We knew Pokémon Pokopia would bring out the creative types in many players — some have spent years practicing in Minecraft and Animal Crossing, after all. And it was only a matter of time until those Nintendo crossovers started to crop up.

moyashi, who brings that aforementioned experience with them, has recreated Rito Village and Divine Beast Vah Medoh from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , block by block. The scale is ridiculous, and the whole build is extremely accurate.

There are a few minor gameplay spoilers in the video below, but if you don't mind that, you'll get a complete 360-view of the build during the day and at night, which is appropriately filled with a bunch of bird Pokémon.

Every detail has been including, from the positioning of the houses to the statues across the village, and even the roof colours match as best as they can.

Then, right at the very top of the mountain, you'll find Vah Medoh gloriously soaring across the skies. Well, it's static, and you can't go inside it, but it's extremely impressive, complete with the grassy area on its wings.

We wish we were this good at building, let alone this creative, and we can't imagine how long it took moyashi to replicate this.

Hey, look, at least we can build houses. That's a start, right?

Have you made any wild creations in Pokémon Pokopia yet? Let us know in the comments.