Metacritic has today released its annual Game Publisher Rankings, which covers the biggest video game publishers of 2025 and ranks them based on the overall quality of their release slate, according to critic reviews.
Out of 28 publishers eligible (they needed to have at least five games released in 2025), Nintendo sits pretty in 12th place — a vast improvement over its 2024 placement, where it achieved its lowest-ever ranking, placing 22nd.
Taking the top spot for the very first time is Square Enix, who had a pretty excellent 2025. Its best-reviewed game was the PC port of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (which is coming to Switch 2 later this year), but it's the likes of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, and Octopath Traveler 0 that spring to mind for us. None of their releases got below a Green score, which is impressive.
Last year's number one, Sega, slipped down to seventh, while Capcom once again made the top three, and Microsoft, Take-Two, and Dotemu also all made the top ten.
Putting the spotlight back on Nintendo, its average score is only a point higher than last year's at 77, but it released more games in 2025 (18 as opposed to 13) including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario Kart World, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and a brand-spanking-new console. It's also the only publisher to have more than one game that scored 90 or above. Thanks to Donkey Kong Bananza and two Nintendo Switch 2 Editions in Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom for being excellent.
Unfortunately, its overall average was dragged down a fair bit by two Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives: Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive. Mobile games aren't included, meaning Nintendo avoided being dragged down more by Fire Emblem Shadows, one of 2025's worst-reviewed games.
Anyway, enough about the Big N; here's the full ranking of Metacritic's 16th Game Publisher Rankings. For a breakdown on scores, games, and facts, check out Metacritic for all the juicy details:
|Ranking
|Publisher
|28
|Idea Factory
|27
|Arc System Works
|26
|Nacon/Daedalic
|25
|Microids
|24
|Bandai Namco
|23
|Annapurna Interactive
|22
|Plaion
|21
|Sony
|20
|Atari
|19
|PQube
|18
|Clear River Games
|17
|Marvelous/XSEED
|16
|DONTNOD Entertainment
|15
|Konami
|14
|Devolver Digital
|13
|Koei Tecmo
|12
|Nintendo
|11
|Ubisoft
|10
|Raw Fury
|9
|Dotemu
|8
|Electronic Arts
|
7
|Sega
|6
|Take-Two Interactive
|5
|Microsoft
|4
|Thunderful
|3
|Capcom
|2
|Gamirror Games
|1
|Square Enix
What do you think of 2025's rankings? Let us know in the comments.
[source metacritic.com]
Comments 8
Beaten by Ubisoft. Daaaaamn
If you don’t release new games , there will be issues. Nintendo are resting on their laurels a little too much right now.
I was wondering how Nintendo didnt crack the top 10, with MKW, DK and the Zeldas. But of course I had completely forgotten about Drag x Drive and Welcome Tour. Silly me.
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works so low? That's very surprising. At least Koei Tecmo is quite high. Capcom deserved the 3rd place
BTW Gamirror Games on 2nd is some joke
I've genuinely never heard of Gamirror Games. Or Thunderful. Or Raw Fury.
As others have already mentioned when Nintendo Life made an article about the previous Metacritic's annual rankings, Nintendo (and also the likes of Bandai Namco etc.) tend to be lower than other publishers in these because they release more games than most of those - speaking of, Nintendo are actually quite higher this year, last time they were in 22nd!
Looks like a lot of Nintendo’s big recent titles didn’t even manage to surpass the 80s mark on Metacritic, including big ones like Metroid Prime, Pokémon Legends Z-A and Kirby Air Riders.
Hopefully they will step up their game.
@BaldB3lper78 lol what? Nintendo has been dropping new games fairly often. Resting on laurels? You sure you don’t mean Sony? I hear more news about studios closing down from them then new games dropping.
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