Things have been a bit quiet with the FIFA series in recent years, due to EA and FIFA failing to reach an agreement over licensing fees. But the series is returning in 2026 with the free-to-play arcade football game FIFA Heroes.

Yes, perhaps not in the format we quite expected or wanted, but that's what we're getting. Development in the hands of VR studio ENVER, and the game is coming to Switch sometime later this year, following a mobile release on 28th April 2026.

The trailer up-top gives us our first look at the colourful arcade sports title (with very little gameplay). Instead, we do get a little sneak peek at some of the playable character, and of course there are football legends such as Diego Maradona and more-recent popular players such as Harry Kane, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jordan Pickford among thew line-up.

But then we also have Thor (yes, the Norse God of Thunder) and Sun Wukong, the Chinese mythological hero and central figure of the Chinese epic novel Journey to the West. Let that sink in for a bit.

Ultimately, this is an arcade game, and the FIFA World Cup mascots are also all playable, so it's not a serious football game — the developer says the game "is about unpredictability, not simulation." But, really? There are so many iconic players from history you can pick from, and some will likely be added in later, but diving into myth and legend seems... strange.

Anyway, as you'd expect from a F2P title, there are Live Service elements and in-game currencies focusing on cosmetics, but all "core content can be earned through play", ENVER states.

Here's a brief rundown of the gameplay itself, then:

FIFA Heroes is designed as an arcade-first football experience. Matches are two minutes in length, built for quick sessions while retaining competitive depth Core gameplay features include:

- 5v5 competitive matches

-Online head-to-head leagues

-Limited-time events

- Seasonal progression systems

- Special abilities that alter match dynamics Players can activate game-changing powers, including teleport dribbles, flaming power shots, and magnetic tackles. The game is intentionally stylised and fast-paced, prioritising responsiveness and spectacle over simulation Season Passes, rotating challenges, and live events support long-term engagement

We'll have to see how things pan out when the mobile version releases next month; for now, let us know your thoughts on this strange crossover in the comments.