Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

It feels like Virtua Fighter 5 has been around for bloomin’ ages, and that’s because it has. Originally released in 2006, it’s been updated several times, remastered by RGG Studios with the Dragon Engine, received the highly-requested rollback netcode, and finally ported to current platforms, including the Switch 2.

If I were to describe Virtua Fighter in one phrase, I’d say, “Easy to pick up, difficult to master” - and that’s true for R.E.V.O. World Stage. 'Difficult' is a stretch, mind you; VF5, much like earlier entries in the series, merely requires time and patience to peel back its many layers. Because of the effort involved, Sega’s iconic fighting series has garnered a reputation for being somewhat unapproachable, and frankly, I don’t think that’s remotely true.

Virtua Fighter 5 is very approachable thanks to its simple button setup. You only have three main inputs when battling opponents: block, punch, and kick – that's it. If you’re completely new to the fighting scene, you can absolutely jump into VF5 and start having fun. Just be mindful that button-mashing will only get you so far.

Y’see, VF5 starts to reveal its never-ending depth when you start combining attacks with directional inputs to build combos. Jump into the training mode and start running through individual character moves, and you’ll begin to get an idea of just how extensive it is. There’s a move for every situation - a throw, a slip transition, dash-cancel, side-step, and much more. It’s a lot, but my goodness, is it satisfying to learn.

Even with its depth, VF5 remains incredibly grounded in its approach to combat. There are no flashy, fantastical moves here, just a constant flow of blocking and attacking, finding the balance between staying on the defensive before unleashing a powerful counterattack.

It’s incredibly fast-paced, and this is immediately apparent with the default 45-second round timer. Moreover, it feels like one of the more balanced fighters on the market today; in a world in which Tekken 8 has been mired in controversy for almost a year, VF5 is a more-than-worthy alternative.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

There's a healthy roster of fighters too, some of which — like Akira Yuki, Kage Maru, and Sarah Bryant — have been around since the very beginning. You'll quickly get a feel of which ones are more complex than others. Brad Burns is a great starting character whose ability to dodge and slip makes for some easy combos. Meanwhile, Shun Di's drunken antics can be a bit trickier to master.

With the Switch 2 release, the biggest addition comes via the titular World Stage mode. Focused on solo players, this takes you through various locations via the main menu, during which you face a plethora of AI-controlled opponents. Lots of these are based on data from real players, and so you’ll notice specific styles being utilised at various intervals. Get through each location and you’ll be granted some neat customisation items.

That’s really all there is to it, so don’t go expecting any story elements or cutscenes. For those who just want to get stuck in and enjoy some fights, however, it’s a genuinely great mode. Even if you find yourself losing to one of the characters, you’re given the option to face a different opponent, so you’re mercifully not locked in until you succeed. For beginners, it’s a lovely way to get acquainted with Virtua Fighter, with World Stage offering a gradual difficulty curve that won’t feel too taxing until the latter portions.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

I’m thankful for the inclusion of World Stage, because without it, VF5 would be pretty bereft of single-player content. Arcade Mode is here and it’s, well, an Arcade Mode. You work your way through seven matches until you beat Dural, a T-1000-style antagonist with a host of aggressive, powerful attacks.

You can alter the difficulty going into it, but there aren’t many bells and whistles to highlight here. It might seem a bit barebones on the surface, but given the budget price of the base game on Switch 2 ($19.99 / £15.99), what we’ve got feels reasonably generous, especially World Stage mode.

But of course, the real attraction of VF5 is its multiplayer. Online modes include Ranked Match and a weekly Tournament mode, which you can register for ahead of time. You can also create a specific room, join others from a list, or simply spectate from the sidelines. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a mode dedicated to casual, non-ranked matches, but you can generally find rooms in which casual rules are specified in the description.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

In my experience so far, online matches have come thick and fast, but this is to be expected at launch. It remains to be seen just how populated the online community will be later down the line, and it’s no secret that VF doesn’t command the same popularity as Street Fighter or Tekken. At launch, at least, finding matches is a smooth process, and it certainly helps that cross-play is available with other platforms.

As for the performance in-game, online matches have been a delight so far, with rollback netcode pulling its weight to ensure smooth gameplay. When you find players in Ranked Match, the game will immediately tell you how their connection is likely to hold up, so if things might seem a bit iffy, you can always back out and search for someone else.

And of course, if online isn’t your bag, Offline Versus offers up the local multiplayer experience you might be after. Separate Joy-Con work well enough here, but if you have a couple of Pro Controllers or compatible arcade sticks knocking about, then you’ll have a whale of a time with friends and a few beverages.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

In terms of presentation, VF5’s visuals have been downgraded ever-so-slightly from versions seen on other platforms, but it’s so negligible that you might not even notice. There's some minor aliasing in some instances, while the overall resolution isn't quite as crisp as the likes of PC and PS5. Otherwise, it's a lovely-looking game with very minimal differences between docked and handheld modes. Crucially, frame rate remains locked at a smooth 60fps, which is vital for modern fighters.

I loved the music, too, especially the rip-roaring score on the character select screen. You need something energetic to get you pumped up for the matches ahead, and this absolutely does the trick.