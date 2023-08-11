Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The first half of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is launching next month on 13th September and will be followed by the second part at some point in Winter 2023.

If you were hoping to display at least something on your shelf, Nintendo is now offering a packaged release to Pokémon trainers located in Hong Kong. The catch here is it contains a code to redeem, instead of an actual game cartridge.

This code will give Switch owners access to The Teal Mask as well as The Indigo Disk when they're released and does not include either version of the base game. Nintendo has also reminded fans to redeem the correct version of the DLC on the Switch eShop when using this code.

There's been no mention of a release like this elsewhere just yet, but there was a similar boxed version for Pokémon Sword and Shield as well as one that included a copy of the game and the Expansion Pass containing The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra.

So with any luck, there's eventually something similar released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here in the West.