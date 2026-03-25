With just one day to go before the launch of the catchily-titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, Nintendo has launched yet another update for the Switch 1 base game, to ensure it's in tip-top condition.

The version 1.2.0 update is now live on Switch, making a couple of extra tweaks before the big day (let's not forget that the ver. 1.1.0 patch arrived just last week). The big change this time around is for the Switch 2 Edition only — making the decorative flowers in Bellabel Park easier to collect — but the update also includes Thai language support and the usual "adjustments and fixes".

The ver. 1.2.0 patch notes have only been shared on the official Nintendo Support site, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Ver. 1.2.0 (25th Mar 2026)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

Park Decorations

Decorative flowers you have a small amount of on hand have been made easier to collect in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

General

Added support for the Thai language.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

General

Additional adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.