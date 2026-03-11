It has been a little over a week since Scott Pilgrim EX arrived on Switch 1 and 2, and today, Tribute Games has released its first proper update to tackle some of the post-launch issues.

The 'Update 1' patch — as it is titled on Steam — targets all sorts of progression blockers, softlocks and online multiplayer issues that have been reported since the game's release. The following Switch-specific fixes were also applied to the Nintendo versions:

Dollar sign not showing properly when picking up money on Nintendo & PlayStation consoles

Various missing SFX during dialogues

Rebind inputs not saving if quitting before going back to the main menu

Issue preventing users to create a lobby after resuming the game from a suspend

Unresponsive controllers if the game was launched with the touch screen in table-top mode and no controllers connected

Aside from those Switch-specific issues, the update has fixed many issues besides. The full patch notes were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Scott Pilgrim EX "Update 1" (11th March 2026)

Fixes:

Fixed multiple potential soft locks during quest progression

Added save game fix system to unblock players currently locked in progression

Fixed some collisions on breakable objects

Fixed certain characters not landing on surfaces when using their jump attack

Fixed issues with “Masterclass: Invincibility Frames” event in multiplayer

Fixed weapons sometimes appearing flipped after scene transitions

Fixed “Coin Block” badge issues in multiplayer

Fixed “Seal of Quality” incorrect weapon durability after scene transitions

Fixed multiple issues with status effects in online multiplayer

Multiple localization fixes for overflowing texts in certain languages

Fixed potential Out of Bounds issues with Roxie’s Sparkly Bomb attack

Fixed inconsistent money text formatting

Fixed multiple potential crashes

Fixed some issues with boomerangs

Fixed potential soft lock on the Inventory by reaching an area's transition boundary while running

Fixed potential blockers when standing on objects when starting cutscenes

Fixed potential crash in Scott’s tech attack

Fixed some instances of player position desync in online multiplayer

Fixed Patel trident attack timing issues in online multiplayer

Fixed Steam Overlay not pausing game

Fixed multiple issues with object and player stacking in online multiplayer

Fixed VSync setting not working as intended

Fixed occasional missing input in “Drop Coins / Heart” UI

Fixed Big Key disappearing too late after being used for clients in online multiplayer

Fixed potential issues when joining during a scene transition

Fixed client snacks sometimes not visible for hosts

Fixed V-Generator badge not dropping veggies when enemies defeated by projectiles

Fixed some enemy spawn sequences not displaying properly in online multiplayer

Fixed Lady Envy Plushy activating on breakables, now only on enemies

Fixed wrong inputs sometimes displayed for interactions

Fixed dice value desync when client joins or switching scenes

Fixed player icon sometimes incorrectly showing in store in online multiplayer

Fixed potential incorrect input icons in How-to-Play

Fixed room exit blockers not deactivating properly in some cases

Fixed potential crash when Matthew calls a summon during a scene transition

Fixed volleyballs from events remaining active after event finishes

Fixed potential crash with Young Neil’s assist

Fixed logo screen display issues for ultra-wide screens

Achievements: Fixed unlocked conditions for “Rival Clans” in multiplayer Fixed “1CC” achievement not registering correctly in New Game+ Fixed “Trick Shot” achievement unlock conditions Fixed issues with “Proficiency” achievement





Improvements:

Added some BG animations

Adjusted loot drop rates on certain breakables

Adjusted some Rift Riffs collisions to be more permissive

Adjusted some cutscene timings and animations

Adjusted some enemy encounter balancing

Enemies held by a player can now take hits from other enemies

Players can now replace active snack when buying a new one

Multiple improvements to quest flow and balancing

Added sound effect for “Map Updated” popups

Players can now drop multiple coins / hearts while keeping the drop UI active

Rebalancing and adjustments for assist characters: Young Neil, Katayanagi Twins, Crash and the Boys

Adjusted Robot-01 Electric Blast

Added damage display when falling into pits

Show “shake” UI when player is Winded, and only for local players

Credits update



Potential Spoilers:

Quest 2: Fixed bombs destroying truck instantly in multiplayer

Quest 2: Fixed potential crash during boss fight

Quest 2: Fixed Vegan portrait and name in truck event

Quest 5: Fixes to boss outro cutscene

Quest 6: Fixed potential softlock during dialogue with Julienne when screenshake is disabled

Quest 6: Fixed Julienne animations sometimes missing lava

Quest 9: Fixed boss jittering when walking towards furnace

Quest 9: Fixed Train Race interface still visible after a respawn

Quest 12: Fixed enemies spawns during chain climb cutscene animation

Quest 12: Fixed player jittering during chain climb cutscene animation

Quest 12: Fixed potential softlock if host dies during King of the Hill event

Quest 12: Fixed beacons sometimes not appearing for clients in online multiplayer

We had a great time with Scott Pilgrim EX at launch, calling it "a complete delight for fans of the retro beat ‘em up and video games as a whole" in our 9/10 review.