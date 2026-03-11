Scott Pilgrim EX
It has been a little over a week since Scott Pilgrim EX arrived on Switch 1 and 2, and today, Tribute Games has released its first proper update to tackle some of the post-launch issues.

The 'Update 1' patch — as it is titled on Steam — targets all sorts of progression blockers, softlocks and online multiplayer issues that have been reported since the game's release. The following Switch-specific fixes were also applied to the Nintendo versions:

  • Dollar sign not showing properly when picking up money on Nintendo & PlayStation consoles
  • Various missing SFX during dialogues
  • Rebind inputs not saving if quitting before going back to the main menu1
  • Issue preventing users to create a lobby after resuming the game from a suspend
  • Unresponsive controllers if the game was launched with the touch screen in table-top mode and no controllers connected

Aside from those Switch-specific issues, the update has fixed many issues besides. The full patch notes were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Scott Pilgrim EX "Update 1" (11th March 2026)

Fixes:

  • Fixed multiple potential soft locks during quest progression
  • Added save game fix system to unblock players currently locked in progression
  • Fixed some collisions on breakable objects
  • Fixed certain characters not landing on surfaces when using their jump attack
  • Fixed issues with “Masterclass: Invincibility Frames” event in multiplayer
  • Fixed weapons sometimes appearing flipped after scene transitions
  • Fixed “Coin Block” badge issues in multiplayer
  • Fixed “Seal of Quality” incorrect weapon durability after scene transitions
  • Fixed multiple issues with status effects in online multiplayer
  • Multiple localization fixes for overflowing texts in certain languages
  • Fixed potential Out of Bounds issues with Roxie’s Sparkly Bomb attack
  • Fixed inconsistent money text formatting
  • Fixed multiple potential crashes
  • Fixed some issues with boomerangs
  • Fixed potential soft lock on the Inventory by reaching an area's transition boundary while running
  • Fixed potential blockers when standing on objects when starting cutscenes
  • Fixed potential crash in Scott’s tech attack
  • Fixed some instances of player position desync in online multiplayer
  • Fixed Patel trident attack timing issues in online multiplayer
  • Fixed Steam Overlay not pausing game
  • Fixed multiple issues with object and player stacking in online multiplayer
  • Fixed VSync setting not working as intended
  • Fixed occasional missing input in “Drop Coins / Heart” UI
  • Fixed Big Key disappearing too late after being used for clients in online multiplayer
  • Fixed potential issues when joining during a scene transition
  • Fixed client snacks sometimes not visible for hosts
  • Fixed V-Generator badge not dropping veggies when enemies defeated by projectiles
  • Fixed some enemy spawn sequences not displaying properly in online multiplayer
  • Fixed Lady Envy Plushy activating on breakables, now only on enemies
  • Fixed wrong inputs sometimes displayed for interactions
  • Fixed dice value desync when client joins or switching scenes
  • Fixed player icon sometimes incorrectly showing in store in online multiplayer
  • Fixed potential incorrect input icons in How-to-Play
  • Fixed room exit blockers not deactivating properly in some cases
  • Fixed potential crash when Matthew calls a summon during a scene transition
  • Fixed volleyballs from events remaining active after event finishes
  • Fixed potential crash with Young Neil’s assist
  • Fixed logo screen display issues for ultra-wide screens
  • Achievements:
    • Fixed unlocked conditions for “Rival Clans” in multiplayer
    • Fixed “1CC” achievement not registering correctly in New Game+
    • Fixed “Trick Shot” achievement unlock conditions
    • Fixed issues with “Proficiency” achievement


Improvements:

  • Added some BG animations
  • Adjusted loot drop rates on certain breakables
  • Adjusted some Rift Riffs collisions to be more permissive
  • Adjusted some cutscene timings and animations
  • Adjusted some enemy encounter balancing
  • Enemies held by a player can now take hits from other enemies
  • Players can now replace active snack when buying a new one
  • Multiple improvements to quest flow and balancing
  • Added sound effect for “Map Updated” popups
  • Players can now drop multiple coins / hearts while keeping the drop UI active
  • Rebalancing and adjustments for assist characters: Young Neil, Katayanagi Twins, Crash and the Boys
  • Adjusted Robot-01 Electric Blast
  • Added damage display when falling into pits
  • Show “shake” UI when player is Winded, and only for local players
  • Credits update

Potential Spoilers:

  • Quest 2: Fixed bombs destroying truck instantly in multiplayer
  • Quest 2: Fixed potential crash during boss fight
  • Quest 2: Fixed Vegan portrait and name in truck event
  • Quest 5: Fixes to boss outro cutscene
  • Quest 6: Fixed potential softlock during dialogue with Julienne when screenshake is disabled
  • Quest 6: Fixed Julienne animations sometimes missing lava
  • Quest 9: Fixed boss jittering when walking towards furnace
  • Quest 9: Fixed Train Race interface still visible after a respawn
  • Quest 12: Fixed enemies spawns during chain climb cutscene animation
  • Quest 12: Fixed player jittering during chain climb cutscene animation
  • Quest 12: Fixed potential softlock if host dies during King of the Hill event
  • Quest 12: Fixed beacons sometimes not appearing for clients in online multiplayer

We had a great time with Scott Pilgrim EX at launch, calling it "a complete delight for fans of the retro beat ‘em up and video games as a whole" in our 9/10 review.

What do you make of this new update? Let us know in the comments.

