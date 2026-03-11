It has been a little over a week since Scott Pilgrim EX arrived on Switch 1 and 2, and today, Tribute Games has released its first proper update to tackle some of the post-launch issues.
The 'Update 1' patch — as it is titled on Steam — targets all sorts of progression blockers, softlocks and online multiplayer issues that have been reported since the game's release. The following Switch-specific fixes were also applied to the Nintendo versions:
- Dollar sign not showing properly when picking up money on Nintendo & PlayStation consoles
- Various missing SFX during dialogues
- Rebind inputs not saving if quitting before going back to the main menu1
- Issue preventing users to create a lobby after resuming the game from a suspend
- Unresponsive controllers if the game was launched with the touch screen in table-top mode and no controllers connected
Aside from those Switch-specific issues, the update has fixed many issues besides. The full patch notes were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:
Scott Pilgrim EX "Update 1" (11th March 2026)
Fixes:
- Fixed multiple potential soft locks during quest progression
- Added save game fix system to unblock players currently locked in progression
- Fixed some collisions on breakable objects
- Fixed certain characters not landing on surfaces when using their jump attack
- Fixed issues with “Masterclass: Invincibility Frames” event in multiplayer
- Fixed weapons sometimes appearing flipped after scene transitions
- Fixed “Coin Block” badge issues in multiplayer
- Fixed “Seal of Quality” incorrect weapon durability after scene transitions
- Fixed multiple issues with status effects in online multiplayer
- Multiple localization fixes for overflowing texts in certain languages
- Fixed potential Out of Bounds issues with Roxie’s Sparkly Bomb attack
- Fixed inconsistent money text formatting
- Fixed multiple potential crashes
- Fixed some issues with boomerangs
- Fixed potential soft lock on the Inventory by reaching an area's transition boundary while running
- Fixed potential blockers when standing on objects when starting cutscenes
- Fixed potential crash in Scott’s tech attack
- Fixed some instances of player position desync in online multiplayer
- Fixed Patel trident attack timing issues in online multiplayer
- Fixed Steam Overlay not pausing game
- Fixed multiple issues with object and player stacking in online multiplayer
- Fixed VSync setting not working as intended
- Fixed occasional missing input in “Drop Coins / Heart” UI
- Fixed Big Key disappearing too late after being used for clients in online multiplayer
- Fixed potential issues when joining during a scene transition
- Fixed client snacks sometimes not visible for hosts
- Fixed V-Generator badge not dropping veggies when enemies defeated by projectiles
- Fixed some enemy spawn sequences not displaying properly in online multiplayer
- Fixed Lady Envy Plushy activating on breakables, now only on enemies
- Fixed wrong inputs sometimes displayed for interactions
- Fixed dice value desync when client joins or switching scenes
- Fixed player icon sometimes incorrectly showing in store in online multiplayer
- Fixed potential incorrect input icons in How-to-Play
- Fixed room exit blockers not deactivating properly in some cases
- Fixed potential crash when Matthew calls a summon during a scene transition
- Fixed volleyballs from events remaining active after event finishes
- Fixed potential crash with Young Neil’s assist
- Fixed logo screen display issues for ultra-wide screens
- Achievements:
- Fixed unlocked conditions for “Rival Clans” in multiplayer
- Fixed “1CC” achievement not registering correctly in New Game+
- Fixed “Trick Shot” achievement unlock conditions
- Fixed issues with “Proficiency” achievement
Improvements:
- Added some BG animations
- Adjusted loot drop rates on certain breakables
- Adjusted some Rift Riffs collisions to be more permissive
- Adjusted some cutscene timings and animations
- Adjusted some enemy encounter balancing
- Enemies held by a player can now take hits from other enemies
- Players can now replace active snack when buying a new one
- Multiple improvements to quest flow and balancing
- Added sound effect for “Map Updated” popups
- Players can now drop multiple coins / hearts while keeping the drop UI active
- Rebalancing and adjustments for assist characters: Young Neil, Katayanagi Twins, Crash and the Boys
- Adjusted Robot-01 Electric Blast
- Added damage display when falling into pits
- Show “shake” UI when player is Winded, and only for local players
- Credits update
Potential Spoilers:
- Quest 2: Fixed bombs destroying truck instantly in multiplayer
- Quest 2: Fixed potential crash during boss fight
- Quest 2: Fixed Vegan portrait and name in truck event
- Quest 5: Fixes to boss outro cutscene
- Quest 6: Fixed potential softlock during dialogue with Julienne when screenshake is disabled
- Quest 6: Fixed Julienne animations sometimes missing lava
- Quest 9: Fixed boss jittering when walking towards furnace
- Quest 9: Fixed Train Race interface still visible after a respawn
- Quest 12: Fixed enemies spawns during chain climb cutscene animation
- Quest 12: Fixed player jittering during chain climb cutscene animation
- Quest 12: Fixed potential softlock if host dies during King of the Hill event
- Quest 12: Fixed beacons sometimes not appearing for clients in online multiplayer
We had a great time with Scott Pilgrim EX at launch, calling it "a complete delight for fans of the retro beat ‘em up and video games as a whole" in our 9/10 review.