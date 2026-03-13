Last month, Limited Run Games announced it was teaming up with Marvel and Konami to revive six classic titles in the Marvel Maximum Collection.

It was mentioned how this superhero-sized collection was "coming soon" to the Switch and multiple other platforms, and we've now got an official update, fresh from GDC. As highlighted in the new trailer above, this collection will launch digitally on 27th March 2026, with pre-orders for the standard physical edition opening on the same date.

Here's a look at the physical edition for Switch which will also include a foil cover sheet, manual and a sprites sticker sheet:

In case you missed the original announcement, this collection will include X-Men: The Arcade Game (featuring rollback netcode), Captain America and The Avengers, Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage, Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety, Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge and Silver Surfer.

You can find out more about each of these titles, the versions included and more details about this collection in our previous post. Of course, there'll also be the usual features such as a rewind ability, save states and display options.