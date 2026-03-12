Although Fortnite made a name for itself as a battle royale title, one other mode it's always offered is the PvE action-building co-op campaign experience, Save the World.

On 16th April 2026 (aka next month) Epic will be welcoming more players to join this fight as Save the World goes "free-to-play". It's also been confirmed the Save the World mode will be made available to Switch 2 players on the same date.

"After nearly ten years, the game that started it all welcomes even more players to join the fight. Save the World is going free to play on April 16."

The more players that pre-register, the more in-game rewards pre-registrants will get. This will include a Save the World hero. Epic is also offering a thank you to current players and will be gifting superchargers, vouchers and gold on the same date.

If you're not familiar with the Save the World mode, you're tasked with holding back hordes of monsters and exploring a vast, destructible world, as you build huge forts, craft weapons, loot and level up.