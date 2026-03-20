Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake got an update earlier this week for multiple platforms. The Switch 2 version of this patch was scheduled to be released soon and it's now officially landed.
This latest update for Koei Tecmo's Japanese horror title contains a bunch of adjustments, players should appreciate. Here's the full rundown:
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - Version 1.03.02 (March 2026)
*Release Version Update (Ver.1.03.02) for Nintendo Switch™ 2
- - Increased the number of film items placed in certain locations.
- - Reduced the number of points required to exchange for Herbal Medicine in the Points Exchange menu.
- - Increased the damage bonus granted during Fatal Frame shots.
- - Reduced the amount of HP recovered by ghosts that have become aggravated.
- - Reduced the amount of damage required to end the aggravated state.
- - Reduced the likelihood of the following wraiths becoming aggravated:・ Man Killed by Kusabi
・ Priest
・ The Entrapped
- - Adjusted HP and the amount of damage required to trigger a Shutter Chance for the following wraiths:
・ Succumbed Man
・ Succumbed Woman
・ The Sickle Bearer
・ The Seeker
・ The Pole Bearer
・ Man Killed by Kusabi
・ Woman Killed by Kusabi
If you haven't already played this game, there's a demo you can check out on the Switch 2 eShop right now. The game's save data will also carry over after you've experienced the "early stages of the game".
We've also got a review up on Nintendo Life. The game's got great atmosphere and hits more than it misses.