There have been a bunch of demos released following last week's Partner Showcase, and one of them was for the Monster Hunter spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

The YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' has now shared a side-by-side of this demo to showcase how the Switch 2 performance and resolution compares to the Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 versions. The resolution is the lowest on the hybrid platform, and the uncapped frame rate hovers around 30fps.

The same video notes how the Switch 2 version shows "greater stability than the Xbox Series S version in docked mode" but in "portable mode it can fall below 30fps more often".

Keep in mind, this demo may not necessarily be 100% reflective of the final release in terms of the game's graphics, performance and gameplay, and is subject to change.

Once again, the Switch 2 trial demo for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is available to download right now from the eShop. Capcom has also confirmed you'll be able to transfer your save data to the full game when it arrives on 13th March 2026.

We should also have our own preview of this title up on Nintendo Life soon, so be on the lookout for that!